West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against Chelsea

[Source: Reuters]

West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with an early header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

But Chelsea could not force an equaliser with their numerical advantage and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio fired West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side was unable to capitalise on Aguerd’s dismissal to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who has joined from Brighton in a deal that could become a British record.

The Ecuador midfielder, who signed for an initial £100m fee which could rise to £115m, had a chance to make it 2-2 but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Caicedo, looking rusty after two months without a game, then conceded a penalty for a foul on Hammers left-back Emerson and Paqueta made no mistake from the spot to seal West Ham’s victory.

A poor start for new Chelsea manager Pochettino

Chelsea has spent more than £900m since American businessman Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022 yet have just one point from their first two competitive games under new manager Pochettino.

Two of the club’s biggest outlays during that lavish period of spending had an afternoon to forget at London Stadium.

Fernandez, whose £107m move from Benfica in February is the British transfer record that Caicedo could potentially break, wasted the perfect chance to score his first Chelsea goal.

England winger Raheem Sterling was a constant threat for Chelsea and he was brought down by Tomas Soucek in the penalty area but Fernandez’s spot-kick was saved by Areola diving to his right.

Caicedo chose to join Chelsea over Liverpool on Monday, but it was an uncertain start for him in Chelsea colours – including needing Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to make a good save after the debutant had given the ball away to Pablo Fornals.

Moments later Caicedo then conceded a penalty and, unlike Fernandez, Paqueta converted it as West Ham maintained the unbeaten start to the season that gives them four points from their opening two matches.

Brazil playmaker Paqueta has been linked with a transfer but his potential move to Manchester City has been put on hold after it was revealed he is being investigated by the Football Association for potential betting rule breaches.

Impressive Ward-Prowse enjoys ‘special day

West Ham were playing at home for the first time since beating Fiorentina 2-1 in June to win the Europa Conference League – the Hammers’ first piece of silverware since 1980.

The trophy was on display at London Stadium before the match, but the man who lifted the trophy, England midfielder Declan Rice, is no longer at the club having joined Arsenal in a £100m deal in July.

His replacement James Ward-Prowse, whose £30m move from Southampton was confirmed on Monday, impressed his new supporters as he registered two assists – the corner for Aguerd’s header then the pass through for Antonio to score the Hammers’ second.

“It was a dream debut for me on a personal note, just a direct free-kick was missing,” Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports.

“Everyone knows the impact Declan Rice had for this club, I have to show what James Ward-Prowse can bring to the club and that’s my mentality.

“It is a special day and the first of hopefully many more to come.”