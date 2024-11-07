Wasasala, Tamanisau make final cut for qualifiers

Labasa duo Christopher Wasasala and Simione Tamanisau have made the final cut in Rob Sherman’s 23-member Fiji squad [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Labasa duo Christopher Wasasala and Simione Tamanisau have made the final cut in Rob Sherman’s 23-member Fiji squad for the second round of Group A matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers, in Papua New Guinea.

Returning to the squad after missing the first round of group stage matches in Suva, Fiji are Mohammad Raheem, Scott Wara, Mosese Nabose, and Antonio Tuivuna.

However, Joela Biuvanua, Josh Qereqeretabua of Charlton Athletic, Kavaia Rawaqa, Aprosa Yada, and Ba’s Etonio Dogalau have been dropped.

Rewa’s Samu Kautoga is out due to an ankle injury while Epeli Leiroti also missed the selection after sustaining an injury in the 2024 IDC tournament.

Additionally, veteran Rewa goalie, Isikeli Sevanaia, didn’t make the squad.

The team will depart for PNG on Sunday.

The Bula Boys play Papua New Guinea next Thursday before taking on New Caledonia three days later.