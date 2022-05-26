Wasasala impresses Labasa coach

Christopher Wasasala

4R Electrical Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala stunned the crowd and impressed his coach after his double last Sunday.

Speaking highly of him, Coach Ravneel Pratap says Wasasala is a good role model to younger players in the team.

He says Wasasala’s performance from the Digicel Premier League right to the Fiji FACT has been exceptional.

“He has sacrificed a lot, for two weeks he left his family in Suva and was training with us in Labasa and you can see when he’s training with the team he did really well and he showed everyone, and he proved his critics wrong and what he is capable of we always believed him.”

Wasasala and the Babasiga Lions recorded their first win on Sunday and head to Lawaqa Park this weekend hoping to continue the winning run.

Labasa will be on a break tomorrow but will face Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka on Friday at 2pm.

Taday at 1pm, Glamada Investments Rewa faces Koromakawa Rentals &Tours Navua followed by Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva and Nasinu at 3pm.

Cambridge Farms Nadroga takes on Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and at 7pm, All in One Builders Nadi battles Baker’s Fresh Lautoka.

You can listen to the live radio commentaries of the Rewa-Navua, Suva-Nasinu and Nadi-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.