Waqanidrola achieves another first for women football

National women’s football rep Naomi Waqanidrola achieved another first in her career over the weekend in the Digicel Premier League when she stepped in as the Rewa coach for the day against Lautoka.

The 28-year-old who is Fiji’s first women’s football OFC Ambassador was asked by the Rewa Football executives to be in the coach’s box on Sunday in place of Head Coach Rodicks Singh who was suspended.

Waqanidrola who is a C-License coach says she was scared at first, however, she was challenged to take on the role.

“It was a different experience standing in the box for a man’s game, the pace was really fast and I was glad I had the experience on Sunday, I’m looking forward to taking this to our women’s level”.

Rewa Football President, Nazeel Buksh says Waqanidrola is the second ranked coach in their panel of coaches.

Buksh says they didn’t think twice about giving her the opportunity to take on the role.

The Rewa FA President adds they have to be inclusive and give women a level playing field.

“We saw it fit for Naomi to be standing as our coach for the day, with her qualification and caliber, being a woman or a man doesn’t matter as long as you qualify you will be promoted to whatever you deserve to be”.

Fiji FA Vice President Susan Wise acknowledged Rewa for having confidence in a woman footballer.

Speaking to Fiji FA, Wise thinks this is the first time she has seen a woman coach in the Premier level.

Wise congratulated Rewa football for having faith in Waqanidrola.

Meanwhile, Rewa coach Rodicks Singh will be back this Sunday for their DPL clash against Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Suva takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Complex while Lautoka takes on Nadi at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5