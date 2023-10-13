Venues all set for IDC

The Fiji Football Association has now confirmed the semi-final venues of the premier and senior grades at the Courts Inter District Championships.

Premier division will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium, while senior will battle at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

In the premier grade, Tavua takes on Nasinu at 10am, followed by the Nadroga vs Rakiraki clash at 12pm.

This will be followed by the Super Premier semi-final, where at 2.30 pm, RC Manubhai Ba faces Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua.

Defending champions, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprise Suva, will square off against Tigers Lautoka at 5pm.

In the senior grade, at 11am at the Fiji FA ground, at 11am, the first semi-final will feature Bua against Nadogo, and the second semi-final at 1pm will see Lami facing Northland Tailevu.