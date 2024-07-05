Vasconcellos to boost Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji FA]

As the Junior Bula Boys count down the hours to their first OFC Men’s U19 Nations Cup match against Tahiti, they are resolute in their determination for a blockbusting and positive start.

Vice-captain, Sterling Vasconcellos, who played a pivotal role for the senior team in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup is optimistic about their chances in the competition.

The 19-year-old originally from Hawaii says they have a fair idea of how Tahiti is and are ready to counter them.

“Being with the men’s team has helped me a lot and I’ve learned a lot from them. I just hope I could do better and help this international team in the Games to come. ”

Vasconcellos is expected to start today in the match against Tahiti.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will meet Tahiti at 11am this morning.