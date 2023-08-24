Two new winners anticipated in U15 and U17

The 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC anticipates two new winners in the Under-15 and Under-17 grades as the defending champion, Xavier College could not make the cut for the tournament this year.

The two teams bowed out after falling in the north-west zone, and have been replaced by AD Patel College and Kamil Muslim College from Ba.

Fiji Secondary School Football Association President, Aminesh Ram says this is evident of the high level of competition in the District of Ba.

“Under-15 and Under-17 grades, people think it is second to Under-19 grade … but no, that is the best level of football that we can offer here in Secondary Schools Championship.”

Ram says they expect a tough competition among Under-15 and Under-17 teams, as they compete to be the new title holder in their respective grades.

In the Under-15 match results; Labasa College defeated Rishikul Sanatan College 1-0, while Lautoka Central College beat AD Patel College 2-0.

As for the Under-17 match results; Labasa Sangam College defeated Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College 2-0 and also beat Vashist Muni College 2-1.

Vashist Muni beat Kamil 1-0, and Kamil also fell to Sigatoka Andhra 1-0.