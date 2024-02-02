Trio to boost Fiji Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

Three former players arrived in the country last weekend to rejoin the Digicel Fiji Kulas team ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa.

Koleta Likuculacula, Seruwaia Vasuitoga, and Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro are expected to boost the team after returning from Australia, where they spent a year playing in a third division team.

Head coach Angeline Chua says the trio brings with them a wealth of experience, which is greatly beneficial to the team.

“They play in a third division in Australia so they have trained twice and played once over the weekend so we are very happy to have them over the weekend.”

Chua adds the three were part of the 2022 OFC Nations Cup squad, so featuring in the Olympic Qualifiers won’t be new to them.

However, the final 23-member squad will be named tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the local football action continues on Sunday with the second Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion leg at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rooster Ba and Tigers Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.