Tourney to help keep officers fit

Police Soccer president Surend Prasad says one of the main objectives of hosting the Fiji Police Inter-District-Championship is to keep their officers fit for police duties.

The tournament got underway today at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori where fans and supporters gathered in numbers to cheer on their respective teams.

He says the teams have been preparing well for the tournament, and he is impressed with the performance of players so far.

He adds that the standard of performance from teams and players has improved over the past few years, and they are expecting some exciting football over the next two days.

“Yes this is one of our intent of the commissioner of police to get a healthy workforce in wellness and wellbeing of the organization so on that note we got the approval from the commissioner of police for the conduct of this tournament.”

The Northern Division went down to the Police Mobile Forces 1-0 in the opening match while Police Headquarters lost 2-0 to Western Division Two.