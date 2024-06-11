Tehau cousins in for OFC Nations Cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The famous Tehau family name will grace the HFC Bank Stadium when the OFC Men’s Nations Cup gets underway in Suva on Sunday.

Veteran cousins, Teaonui and Alvin Tehau are in the Tahiti side, which is pooled with Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

Teaonui is Tahiti’s leading all-time scorer with 24 goals and a beach soccer superstar for the Tiki Toa.

Alvin, who recently played for AS Pirae in the OFC Men’s Champions League final against Auckland City, is also a veteran who has also played numerous beach soccer World Cups.

Other notable names in the Tahitian side include goalkeeper Francois Decoret, Matatia Paama, Arriura Labaste, Shawn Tinirauarii and Taumihau Tiatia.



Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji-PNG clash at the HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday starts at 4pm, before which Samoa takes on Tahiti at 1pm.

Fiji plays Samoa at 7pm on Wednesday June 19th before taking on Tahiti at the same time on June 22.



The top two from the group will then travel to Vanuatu for the semi-finals.