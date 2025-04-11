Tavua eyes win, calls for fair game

[Photo: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Tavua FC is preparing for a comeback match against Nadroga tomorrow in the Extra Premier League, and while they’re really aiming for a win, they’re also hoping for a fair game.

The team resumed training on Monday after a three-week break, during which many players were involved in religious events in their communities and club games.

Tavua Vice President Hirendra Kumar says that it’s been a bit of a challenge to get everyone together for training every day.

Many of their players travel from places like Ba, Vatukoula, and Rakiraki, which means the club spends around $300 on transportation costs each time.

Kumar also hopes for a fair game this time around.

He mentioned that their previous match against Lautoka, which they lost 2-1, was a real heartbreaker, and they felt the refereeing was questionable.

That mid-March game at Garvey Park saw spectators verbally confront the referees, and the situation escalated to the point where police intervention was required.

According to Kumar, there was a disallowed goal that Tavua believes should have been awarded.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s match, Kumar said they’re expecting some tough competition from Nadroga.

Finally, Kumar is calling on the home crowd to come out in force and support the team.

Tavua will host Nadroga at Garvey Park in Tavua, with that match kicking off at 3:00 PM on Saturday.

In other matches, Labasa FC will host Ba FC at Subrail Park in Labasa, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Simultaneously, Lautoka will go head-to-head with Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka, also starting at 1:30 PM.

The excitement continues into Sunday, as Suva prepares to battle Nasinu at the HFC Bank Stadium, with that game also scheduled for a 3:00 PM start.

