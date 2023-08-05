Tavua after first win

Tavua will be facing hosts, Nadi, with a mentality of securing the three points on offer when they clash in round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League tomorrow.

The Tavua side is currently 10th on the DFPL points table and is desperately looking for a win to escape relegation.

Head coach, Shalen Lal says like the other matches, they’ll try to execute their finishing as this is their biggest downfall.

“We anticipate Nadi is a very good team and Tavua is yet to win, we will give our best like we have been giving in the other games but then we are still sitting on 10th and very important game for us because we have only four games left .”

Lal says Nadi is a tough outfit but they will try their best to create upset.

Nadi hosts Tavua at Prince Charles Park at 3pm tomorrow.

Other matches tomorrow sees Nadroga meeting Suva at Lawaqa Park, Navua battling Tailevu Naitasiri at Uprising Sports Centre.

Both games kick off at 3pm.

There’ll be a double header at Churchill Park starting with Ba and Labasa at 1pm before Rewa meets Lautoka at 3pm.

You can listen to the commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.