Tamanisau back in Bula Boys squad

Simione Tamanisau

Following an impressive outing at the FMF Inter District Championship last week in Lautoka, Extra Supermarket Labasa goalkeeper, Simione Tamanisau, has been included in the Bula Boys squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers.

The veteran goalkeeper who won the Golden Glove award at the IDC has been named in the 29-member extended squad.

Joining Tamanisau in the squad are striker Christopher Wasasala and defender Sekove Naivakananumi, who also stood out during at the IDC.

The squad includes international players such as Stafford Rangers defender Scott Wara and Charlton Athletic defender Josh Qereqeretabua, while Nadi FC goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua has earned a call-up as well.

The team will begin camp on Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, as they gear up for the qualifiers.

Fiji defeated Solomon Islands in the round of the Oceania Qualifier 1-nil and will play Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on November 14.