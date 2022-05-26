Suva guns for a back-to-back win

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva is looking to secure its first back-to-back win in the Digicel Fiji FACT which is currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The side won the last Fiji FACT tournament in a 1-0 win over Nadi.

President Ritesh Pratap says every team’s aim is to win the Fiji FACT so it will not be easy for Suva.

He says the win last week is just the start of what Suva can offer in the upcoming matches.

“Teams are coming up to win the tournament and, same for us, for Suva, we want to retain our title, I think winning a title is very easy but to defend a title is very hard so we will be going to defend a title and the platform has been set”

The association has also managed to secure a 2-year sponsorship deal with Rams Cleaning Services.

The company will sponsor the team for the Punjas Battle of the Giants as well as the Courts Inter-District Championship.

Suva will face Nasinu at 3pm.