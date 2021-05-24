Suva bounces back

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva staged a late comeback to beat Rewa 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

A late penalty kick from Christopher Wasasala saw defending premier league champion’s hopes kept alive again.

Suva Coach Babs Khans says it was a must-win for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“Football is about team sport, not there the other guys are supposed to step up but we had lost two players, the best striker in Fiji then we were trying to find our way and this is the first time we played with our best level.”

It was what people had anticipated, with both teams coming out firing in the first half.

The return of Suva striker Wasasala was felt in the squad teaming up with Alex Saniel, and Ramzan Khan gave Suva a flying start.

Saniel managed to put the Whites on the scoreboard in the 15th minute as they led 1-nil.

A tussle between the Vanuatu national and Rewa’s Peniame Drova, resulted in a free-kick to Rewa.

This was Rewa’s chance to come back into the game, but the Captain Setareki Hughes was not able to finish it off.

The tension increased in the second half with Rewa desperate to score a goal.

Returning from injury, Josaia Sela was in impressive form for the Delta Tigers, keeping the capital side on their toes.

Hughes tried to make ammense for his previous miss, but could not get past the gloves of Suva’s Emori Ragata.

With only seven minutes left on clock, Rewa pulled everything out of their bag to put them back into the game.

The contest for the ball saw Rewa’s Patrick Joseph getting injured in the process, giving the hosts a chance at a free-kick.

Hughes delivered the much needed goal to tie the score at 1-all.

But the late goal from Wasasala from the spot-kick gave the Whites the much-needed three points.

The drama did not end there with Rewa Coach Rodick Singh copping a red card after a heated exchange with the referee.

The game ended on a high for Suva, while its back to the drawing board for Rewa.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 7 5 1 1 8 5 +3 16 REWA 8 3 3 2 10 6 +4 12 NADI 8 2 5 1 10 9 +1 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 SUVA 8 3 1 4 5 8 -3 10 NADROGA 8 1 3 4 6 11 -5 6 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>