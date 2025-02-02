Singh credits strategy for victory over Labasa

[File Photo]

Rewa head coach Rodeck Singh has hailed his team’s tactical execution following their commanding 3-0 victory over Labasa in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion series.

Epeli Valevou scored all 3 goals for Rewa in the match.

Singh emphasized the importance of keeping the game simple and sticking to their game plan.

“We knew if we kept football very simple and very easy, we would definitely win this game. The plan was to keep the ball short and release our fast trackers into space.”

Rewa’s defensive preparation also played a key role in neutralizing Labasa’s strategy.

The second leg of the CVC will be held next Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.