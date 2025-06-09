Simmons selected for FIFA leadership programme

Louisa Simmons [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Football Association Head of Women’s Football Development Louisa Simmons has been selected to participate in the FIFA Women in Football Leadership Programme, a prestigious global initiative designed to elevate female leaders in the sport.

The FFA says her selection is a major milestone for Fiji Football and reflects the federation’s commitment to developing and empowering women in the sport.

Simmons says she is grateful to be one of the few candidates selected among the 211 Member Associations globally.

Article continues after advertisement



Louisa Simmons [Photo: Supplied]

“I thank God for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I look forward to upskilling and learning as much as possible so I can contribute meaningfully to FFA’s efforts to strengthen women’s football and support more women and girls in accessing and leading the game.”

By taking part in this global initiative, Simmons will represent Fiji on the international stage while gaining insights and skills that will be applied directly to the development of women’s football at home.

FFA President Rajesh Patel expressed his delight at Simmons’s achievement and says her participation will not only enhance her personal leadership journey but also strengthen the FFA’s ongoing efforts to build pathways for women and girls in football.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Fiji Football. Louisa’s selection highlights the talent and dedication of women in our game, and it is also a testament to the progress we are making in creating opportunities for women and girls. We believe Louisa will gain invaluable experience and return with the knowledge and leadership skills necessary to help us elevate women’s football in Fiji to even greater heights.”

A total of 25 participants were selected from around the world, including four from the Oceania region: Fiji, Tahiti, New Zealand and the Oceania Football Confederation.

This reflects a significant step in fostering regional representation and diversity within global football leadership development.

The programme, which runs from August 2025 to April 2026, brings together rising female leaders from around the world and provides participants with intensive leadership workshops, mentorship opportunities with global football leaders and a tailored course at the FIFA Campus in Zurich.

Key dates include an online introduction on August 29, 2025; a programme kick-off in Zurich from September 29 to October 2, 2025 and the closing event in Paris from April 13 to 16, 2026.

FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman says that the programme is expected to meaningfully strengthen national efforts to increase female leadership and broaden participation in the sport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.