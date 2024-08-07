Side focuses on mental preparation

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Baby Bula Boys head coach Sunil Kumar says his side has been mentally preparing themselves for what can be a historic achievement for the country.

This as they are just a win away from qualifying to the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Three teams will qualify for the World Cup, with the two finalists and the winner of the third/fourth place match.

Article continues after advertisement

The side will have to beat hosts Tahiti in the semi-final of the 2024 Oceania Football Confederation Under-16 Championship tomorrow, if they want a spot in the FIFA World Cup.



[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Kumar says not only has the side been working on improving their performance on the field, they have been preparing themselves for this match, which would see a national side compete at the World Cup for the first time.

“To have faith in God first, faith in themselves, in their team mates, they need to be fearless on the pitch and let’s go out there and play for our families.”

The side will be playing Tahiti tomorrow afternoon at 4pm.