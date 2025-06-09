Shankar trials with Sydney FC

Delon Shankar. [File Photo]

18-year-old Rewa FC and Fiji team midfielder Delon Shankar has been called up for a trial with Australia’s A-League club, Sydney FC.

The club, which finished seventh in the 2024/2025 season, is a major step for the young talent.

Rewa FC president Nazil Buksh confirmed the news to FBC Sports and said Shankar left the country last Friday and has been with the club for a week now.

The opportunity came after he was recommended to the Australian club by the Fiji National Men’s team manager, Kartik Reddy.

The Sydney club had initially approached Rewa FC for Shankar’s release earlier this year before the OFC Men’s Champions League.

However, the timing did not work out, as Shankar was committed to representing Rewa in the O-league and the new league season had already started.

Unwilling to let the opportunity pass, Rewa FC stayed in close contact with Sydney FC to ensure Shankar would still get his chance to trial with the club.

Buksh spoke highly about Shankar’s passion and caliber, saying he has the ability to challenge for a regular spot with the club’s big names despite his young age.

“Dylan has been a very passionate footballer. He has shown over the years what he can achieve even with his young age. He was in the starting line-up for Rewa against Auckland City just at 16 years old, which is a great achievement for any player within Oceania football.”

Buksh says that Shankar has a very bright future ahead of him if he stays committed to the core principles of football, and wishes him the best of luck with Sydney FC.

He also adds that even if Shankar does not get picked by the club, he has nothing to worry about, as he is still growing as a footballer and Rewa FC is always there to look after his development.

Trial results will be determined later in the coming months.

