Salauca double seals IDC senior title for Bua

The Bua football team after winning the Courts IDC Senior Division title.

Josaia Salauca scored a double to ensure the Courts IDC Senior Division title goes to the north after Bua beat Lami 2-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The northerners settled early into the match and played constructive football, attacking from the first whistle.

Salauca got his first in the 25th minute as Bua led 1-0 at halftime.

The Divendra Prasad-coached side increased their lead in the mid-second half when Salauca placed the ball neatly into the back of the net for a 2-nil scoreline.

Lami fought hard to get back into the game and pulled one back through Darmesh Kumar, but it was too late as Bua held on to the 2-1 lead to seal the win.

Bua walked away with $3,500 prizemoney while Lami settled for $1,500.