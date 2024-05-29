Rookies impress Vonolagi

[File Photo]

Football fans will get to watch some secondary school students in action for Nasinu at the Digicel Fiji FACT in Labasa this weekend.

More than 70% of the Nasinu squad will feature in their first major tournament, something that even excites coach Tagi Vonolagi.

Rookies such as 15-year-old Maika Dau, Lauren Bali, Ryan Lawrence and a few other secondary school students are going to play against some of the best in Fiji at the tournament.

Dau is part of Fiji under 16 squad and Lawrence is in the national under-19 team.

Vonolagi says Dau is the youngest player that’ll feature at the Fiji FACT.

He adds these youngsters are utility players which is an asset for Nasinu.

The Giant Killers will also have some experienced players like Emori Ragata, Nasoni Mereke, Savenaca Nakalevu, Manasa Levaci and Kalisito Veikoka to guide the rookies.

It’ll be a blessing in disguise for the youngsters as they’ll face the hosts Labasa who are stacked with national reps from goalkeeper up to the striking force.

Vonolagi says they have a tough opening game.

“Well nothing to be taken away from us we have qualified and we’re going there not to make numbers and we’ll do our best to try and turn some heads in this competition, and if they take us lightly then they’ll sure be in trouble.”

Nasinu plays Labasa in the opening game on Friday at Subrail Park at 7pm.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30pm followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm while Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.