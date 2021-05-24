Rewa to touch up training before DPL round

The Rewa Football side will work on improving its footwork skills before the Digicel Premier League resumes next weekend.

The side is currently second in the DPL points standing and is determined to finish the season on a high.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they are brushing up on a few things as they haven’t trained as a team in five months.

“What we are dealing with right now is trying to get their touches back because you know we are trying to build up a momentum and we want to start with the same momentum so we are trying to figure and mitigate our touches more with the ball so come game time we do not see any off-passes”.

Singh says the challenge is getting the team into training mode.

“It’s been difficult you know some of them resorted to all other activities such as work before COVID they were dependent on football now they found work in this six month period and it was hard to get them again for training”.

Rewa will play Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm next Sunday.

In other matches, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All games will kick-off at 3pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Nadroga TBC 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

Points Standing