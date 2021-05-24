Football
Rewa to touch up training before DPL round
October 16, 2021 7:44 am
The Rewa Football side will work on improving its footwork skills before the Digicel Premier League resumes next weekend.
The side is currently second in the DPL points standing and is determined to finish the season on a high.
Coach Rodicks Singh says they are brushing up on a few things as they haven’t trained as a team in five months.
“What we are dealing with right now is trying to get their touches back because you know we are trying to build up a momentum and we want to start with the same momentum so we are trying to figure and mitigate our touches more with the ball so come game time we do not see any off-passes”.
Singh says the challenge is getting the team into training mode.
“It’s been difficult you know some of them resorted to all other activities such as work before COVID they were dependent on football now they found work in this six month period and it was hard to get them again for training”.
Rewa will play Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm next Sunday.
In other matches, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.
All games will kick-off at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|TBC
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADI
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|9
|BA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|SUVA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|NADROGA
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2