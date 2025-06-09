Consumers warned over food quality

[Photo: File]

Consumers attending the Hibiscus Festival are being urged to check food and other products carefully before buying and keep their receipts as proof of purchase.

The Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers have the right to safe, nutritious and quality food, while retailers and suppliers are responsible for ensuring the products they sell meet required standards.

“I know sometimes when we purchase items, only time we are able to know of the quality is when we take a bite. Remember, even if you have taken a bite and you see that there is something wrong with the food, please go ahead, ask for refund or ask for replacement because that’s your right as consumers.”

She says consumers have the right to seek a refund or replacement if they discover a problem with a food product, even after taking a bite.

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Shandil says the council continues to receive complaints about poor-quality food, including meat products with bad odours or quality issues.

The council is also reminding retailers and suppliers that they have a responsibility to ensure food sold to consumers is safe and of good quality.