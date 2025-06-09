FNRL takes control of referees association, launches drive to recruit 100 officials

[Source: FNRL/Facebook}

The Fiji National Rugby League has taken direct control of the Fiji National Rugby League Referees Association, citing ongoing operational concerns and a lack of compliance and accredited officials overseeing local competitions.

The move takes effect immediately, with FNRL Executive Chairman Rajesh Singh saying the restructuring is aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and standards among match officials.

According to FNRL, repeated requests over recent months for key governance documents from the previous administration were not fulfilled.

The governing body says it was not provided with audited referees’ accounts, annual general meeting reports for the past five years, referee registration records, bank account verification or a complete list of referee accreditations.

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FNRL says only one accredited referee is currently on record, prompting the organisation to take action to ensure local competitions have properly trained and accredited officials.

As part of the restructuring, FNRL will launch a nationwide recruitment drive with a target of training 100 new referees.

The organisation is also calling on existing referees and interested individuals to commit to accreditation and play a greater role in the development of rugby league in Fiji.

FNRL says the initiative is intended to improve the standard of officiating, protect player safety and provide stronger support for the continued growth of the sport.

Singh says the restructuring is necessary to ensure the game is administered to the required standards and that the interests of clubs, players and the wider rugby league community are protected.