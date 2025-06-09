206 confirmed HIV cases recorded in Fiji corrections facilities

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s corrections facilities have recorded 206 confirmed HIV cases, with the increase remaining a key health threat for the Fiji Corrections Service.

Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says the situation is currently manageable, with the Ministry of Health providing medication, expertise and support to help manage affected inmates.

He says the newly launched Patients Information System will strengthen the Corrections Service’s ability to track and manage information on diseases and illnesses.

Moceisuva says corrections facilities still face challenges in meeting international standards for managing diseases, particularly HIV and the health needs of prisoners with mental health challenges.

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Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says prisoners remain entitled to quality healthcare and access to necessary treatment.

He says treatment must continue when a person enters custody and when they return to the community, ensuring continuity of care and equity.

Ravunawa says being a prisoner does not diminish the ethical and professional responsibilities of health workers towards them as patients.