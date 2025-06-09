Publishers asked to weigh in on Google AI content opt-out

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

EU antitrust regulators are seeking feedback from publishers on Google’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab proposal to let them ​opt out of AI search without affecting their rankings ‌in search results, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed.

The publishers’ feedback could determine the outcome of an ongoing EU investigation that could result ​in yet another hefty fine for Google if ​the proposal fails to address competition concerns and publishers’ ⁠worries about unfair use of their content.

Google announced its AI ​opt-out for publishers in June, the same day the UK antitrust ​watchdog ordered it to allow publishers the option to stop their content being used to power its AI features.

The U.S. tech giant, which ​plans to roll out the opt-out globally, declined to comment ​and referred to its June 3 blog post on the topic.

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Its AI ‌Overviews, ⁠which are AI-generated summaries that appear above traditional hyperlinks, have triggered EU antitrust complaints by publishers concerned about falling traffic and declining revenues.

The EU questionnaire, sent out in July with an ​August 28 deadline ​for replies, ⁠asked if publishers will make use of the opt-out and the factors influencing their decision.

The ​document also asked publishers for their views on ​changes ⁠to Google’s search box announced in May which included bringing AI Overviews and AI Mode into one AI Search.

The world’s most ⁠popular ​internet search engine has racked up more ​than 10 billion euros in EU antitrust fines for various violations over ​nearly two decades.