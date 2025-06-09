Rodu urges discipline as Fiji prepares for NZ test

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek NZ/Facebook]

Junior Bula Boys head coach Marika Rodu has already turned his attention to defending champions New Zealand after Fiji made a flying start to its OFC U-19 Men’s Championship campaign with a 7-2 demolition of Vanuatu in Samoa.

The emphatic victory gave Fiji an early boost in Group B, but Rodu knows the Junior Bula Boys face a significantly tougher challenge when they meet New Zealand on Saturday.

For Rodu, the opening match also highlighted areas Fiji must improve, particularly after conceding early.

“Just don’t concede early. We’re playing New Zealand next. It’s going to be a tough competition.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was forced to come from behind after Vanuatu took a 15th-minute lead through Roham Masaukalo.

Abdul Khairati restored parity in the 26th minute before the Junior Bula Boys took control after halftime, producing a six-goal second-half surge to seal a convincing victory.

Rodu said the comeback demonstrated the character within his squad and praised his players for taking greater responsibility as the match progressed.

“For me, the job is to just keep pushing the boys and inspire them. I think they need to take ownership of this performance. I think they started to believe in themselves with the right word and the right motivation at the right time.”

The halftime break proved crucial, with Rodu using the interval to demand greater discipline and a return to Fiji’s game plan.

“We had a good chat at halftime and talked about the things that we had to do. I think the boys just came back in the second half and did better compared to the first half.”

While pleased with the attacking display, Rodu believes the most important takeaway is the confidence his players gained from the performance.

“I think the boys are enjoying the game and every bit of it.”

However, the coach is wary of Fiji becoming complacent after its seven-goal opening.

The Junior Bula Boys will now face their biggest test of the tournament against New Zealand, with Rodu urging his players to maintain the same competitive mindset.

He also thanked supporters back home for their continued backing as Fiji chases a strong campaign in Samoa.

“Continue to support us. Your prayers and your best wishes always motivate us. I know everyone is glued to their laptop or TV to watch us and I thank them for their continued support.”

Fiji faces New Zealand on Saturday at 2pm.