Tawase ordered to compulsory community treatment

[Photo: Supplied]

The Suva Magistrate Court has given a special verdict and discharged Samuela Tawase without a conviction, but has ordered a compulsory community treatment.

Tawase was charged with committing sacrilege at the Samabula Shiv Mandir Temple in Suva, last year.

It was alleged that Tawase climbed over the grilled fence of the temple and began smashing Hindu ornaments on July 11.

State Prosecutor Livai Tuvuya told the court that the he was not in the right frame of mind when he committed the act and that he has schizophrenia.

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He told the cour that Tawase has spent 10 months in remand and 3 months at the St Giles Hospital.

Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad asked the Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Kiran Gaikwad about the chances of his relapse if he goes back to using any type of drugs including alcohol is very high and he could also commit another violent crime.

Tawase is on daily medication and has been ordered to take his Haldec Injections on the 3rd of every month.

The Acting Superintendent told the court that he will be reviewed during his follow up and if defaults the appropriate authorities will be informed on his absence.

Dr Gaikwad also told the court that schizophrenia has no cure but it can be controlled with medication.

Tawase was released into the custody of his uncle and his uncle was told to supervise his medication intake.