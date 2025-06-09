Remote communities shows strong demand for internet

[Photo: File]

Strong internet demand is emerging in some of the countries most remote communities, with newly connected areas consuming about 57 terabytes of data in July alone.

The figures come as more than 11,000 Fijians have gained access to connectivity through the Government’s National Universal Service programme.

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji says the new services recorded a 96 percent availability rate.

TAF Chief Executive Prit Chand says the usage figures could help justify extending connectivity to more communities.

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Another 311 communities are expected to be connected in the next phase, once they are officially gazetted.

Satellite services are currently being used to bring connectivity closer to people, with Chand saying they are a transitional solution.

He says sustained demand could eventually support the construction of telecommunications towers in these areas.