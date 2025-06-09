New faces, same goal for Babasiga Lions

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC may have several new faces in its squad this season, but head coach Alvin Chand is confident they have what it takes to help the side achieve its goals at the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants this weekend.

Despite being new to the squad, Chand says the players have quickly settled in and embraced the team’s plans and ambitions.

He says everyone is now on the same page as Labasa prepares for the Battle of the Giants in Ba.

“These are the new players we are banking on, and since they have played together for the whole of this season, it makes my job easy because majority of them are on the same rhythm.”

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Chand is also pleased to have former national futsal coach Jerry Sam join the team, believing his experience will add value to the side.

“What he brings is the experience from pro-league, and an expert on the field, I would say, and we are glad to have him on board, the boys are cooperating well with him. His training is also suiting the style we want to play and I can see he has adapted very quickly.”

The 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants kicks off on Friday at the 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.