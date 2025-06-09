Kolinisau begins Fiji 7s squad reshuffle after first trials

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau has begun shaping his squad for the new season following the team’s first trials.

The national side completed its opening four-week gym phase before putting players through their paces in today’s trials, with Kolinisau using the session to assess the squad and identify players for the next phase of preparation.

A strong development focus was also evident, with several Under-18 players joining the trials as Fiji looks to build a pathway into the senior programme.

Kolinisau says the involvement of additional coaches and HBU staff has also helped with player monitoring and assessment.

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The squad currently stands at 70 players, with the wider group set to be trimmed to 35 before the second phase begins.

However, the door remains open for players competing in the Skipper Cup, with Kolinisau confirming they will continue to monitor domestic performances.

Another trial is expected after the second phase before the final Fiji 7s squad for the season is confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup continues this weekend with the Tailevu versus Rewa game on Saturday LIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.