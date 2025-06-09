BOG set for blockbuster atmosphere

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The stage is set for a festival-like atmosphere when the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants kicks off this Friday at 4R Govind Park in Ba.

With eight teams set to battle for supremacy, the Fiji Football Association has promised supporters more than just football, with the venue undergoing a major transformation ahead of the tournament.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says extensive preparations have been carried out to ensure fans are entertained throughout the matchday experience.

“The preparation done by Ba Town Council in terms of ground preparation, the Extra Supermarket branding will start today in the ground.”

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LED screens will line the perimeter of the venue, while a giant screen will also be erected to provide match replays, scores and advertisements.

Yusuf says the entire ground and its surroundings will be branded, with Extra Supermarket staff also conducting activations throughout the day.

He says supporters can expect entertainment during every match break and halftime, with prizes also up for grabs.

“Every break there will be heaps of activation, a lot of prizes to be won by the fans and so it’s gonna be a jam-packed atmosphere,.”

Fiji FA has also increased food and refreshment options inside the venue, with additional stalls being set up behind the grandstand pavilion.

Yusuf says the move is aimed at giving supporters more room to move around and ensuring food and refreshments are readily available during breaks.

“Not only is it going to be concentrated at the canteens down below, but along the fence towards Xavier College, there’ll be food stalls there as well.”

With football, entertainment, food and fan activations all planned, organisers are expecting Govind Park to be buzzing from the opening whistle when the Battle of the Giants gets underway on Friday.

The tournament features eight of Fiji’s top football sides, with the opening fixtures kicking off from 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of all matches on Radio Fiji 2.