Fiji data privacy under scrutiny

Concerns have been raised over whether the Fijian Government can protect citizens’ privacy and data rights under the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaties.

The issue was raised in submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence as it reviews both treaties.

Responding to these concerns, Director of Communications Tupou’tuah Baravilala says comprehensive data protection legislation is being developed to safeguard personal data.

Tupou’tuah Baravilala clarified that while the data protection framework is not part of the treaties, it is an ongoing initiative that may receive Australian funding.

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“We’re currently in the process of developing that framework. The Council of Europe is partnering with us on this. In terms of the digital transformation work we’ve been doing, we have incorporated data protection provisions by design.”

Standing Committee member Virendra Lal questioned whether the Vuvale Treaty requires Fiji to adopt Australia’s cybersecurity framework.

“Does this mean Fiji’s national communication networks will become entirely dependent on Australian technology?”

In response, Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta assured the committee that Fiji will protect its sovereignty and adapt foreign concepts to its local context.

The Ministry of Policing maintains that data security and protection remain top priorities as treaty discussions progress.