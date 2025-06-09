Home grown talent joins Drua coaching staff

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have finalised their coaching and performance team for the upcoming 2 N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, bringing together former Flying Fijian stars and experienced international coaches.

For the first time, coaches who have come through Fiji’s rugby development pathways have been added to the assistant coaching ranks.

Joining head coach Brad Mooar and senior assistant coach Mike Catt are five new additions: Ifereimi Rawaqa as forwards coach, Campese Ma’afu as scrum coach, Alando Soakai as defence coach, Dale Thomas as clinical and performance psychologist coach, and Luke Vasu as strength and conditioning coach.

The inclusion of former Flying Fijians Rawaqa and Ma’afu highlights the Drua’s commitment to developing homegrown coaching talent and creating pathways for Fijians to lead at the highest levels of professional rugby.

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Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says securing a coaching group of this calibre is a major statement for the franchise as it enters its sixth season.

He says the combination of international expertise and a strong Fijian identity will help build a deeper connection with players and supporters while creating a complete high-performance environment.