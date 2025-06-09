Russian air strikes kill 12 in Kyiv during sixth day of attacks

Residents stand in front of their apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike in the town of Boryspil, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Russian air ​attacks killed 12 people and injured many more in Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Tuesday, authorities said, marking the sixth straight day of ‌intense strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022, has escalated its air attacks against Ukraine in recent months as its progress has slowed on the battlefield.

In a new tactic since last week, Moscow has sent swarms of drones to plague Kyiv and nearby areas day and night, killing residents and damaging homes and warehouses. Many of the drones are new, fast-flying ​jet-powered models that are harder to intercept.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russian drones and ballistic missiles had targeted residential areas and railway infrastructure in the overnight ​attacks.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight people were killed in Kyiv, most of them railway workers, officials said.

Four others were killed ⁠and 13 injured in the town of Boryspil, outside the capital, during an attack that hit a residential building and other sites, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram. One ​of the dead outside Kyiv was an Indian citizen.

More explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, when three people were injured in a daytime drone attack that ​caused a fire at an apartment block, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A couple, Bohdan and Oleksandra, said they were planning to move away from Kyiv this winter.

The ​Russian strikes also targeted a border crossing with NATO-member Romania in the Black Sea region of Odesa. Thousands of families there were left without electricity, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.