Ba eyes economic boost from BOG

[Photo: Supplied]

Ba is preparing for a major economic boost as thousands of football fans descend on the town for the Extra Battle of the Giants 2026 this weekend.

The Ba Town Council expects the tournament to attract visitors from across Fiji and overseas, creating opportunities for local businesses.

The Council is preparing the 4R Stadium and surrounding areas, with workers carrying out painting, ground maintenance and town beautification.

Ba Town Council Chief Executive Manjula Devi says work is also focused on improving the stadium turf.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we are maintaining the turf. As we can see, the condition of the ground is not that good.”

The Council is also encouraging businesses to apply for street sales opportunities during the tournament.

Special Administrator Moshim Khan says the Council is already receiving inquiries from overseas visitors about tickets and accommodation.

“A lot of people from overseas, they do come to watch BOG 2026. I receive calls every day from people overseas asking where to get the tickets and accommodation and everything. So, with my knowledge and everything, a lot of visitors are coming from overseas. A lot of tickets have also been sold.”

Ba resident Mahendra Bilimoria says the community is looking forward to welcoming the visitors.

He says the stadium has given Ba residents another reason to welcome the crowds.

Fans can follow live commentary of all matches on Radio Fiji 2.