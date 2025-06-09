SEEP wants transparency in constitutional review

[Photo: File]

The Social Empowerment Education Programme is calling for greater transparency and public participation in Fiji’s constitutional review process.

SEEP Executive Director Chantelle Khan says ordinary Fijians need clear information about the Constitutional Review Commission’s report and proposed amendments before they can meaningfully engage.

She says young people, women, persons with disabilities, workers, businesses and community groups should all have an opportunity to contribute.

Khan says greater openness will help build public trust, reduce misinformation and encourage informed discussion about Fiji’s constitutional future.

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The Constitutional Review Commission submitted its report and Draft Constitution Amendment Bill to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on 31 August.