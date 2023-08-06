Rewa set for Blues in DFPL

Rewa is confident in their abilities as they prepare to face-off against table leaders, Lautoka, in round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The team has been working tirelessly to reclaim the top position.

Head coach, Rodeck Singh, anticipates a tough challenge from Lautoka, especially as they are playing on their home turf.

Singh is determined to secure the three points and believes that this game will be crucial in determining their chances of winning the DFPL competition.

The match between Lautoka and Rewa will take place at 3pm at Churchill Park, following the earlier game between Ba and Labasa at 1pm.

Live commentaries of these matches can be heard on Mirchi FM.

Additionally, other games scheduled for today include Navua hosting Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi battling Tavua at Prince Charles Park, and Nadroga hosting Suva, all at 3pm.