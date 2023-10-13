Rewa football issues apology to Wale

Navua's Jackson Wale (left) with his coach Saiyad Ali

The Rewa Football Association issued a public apology today to Navua’s Jackson Wale, following an unfortunate incident that occurred during the Courts Inter District Championship yesterday.

Wale was subjected to a physical assault, including being punched and stomped upon by Rewa’s goalkeeper, Epeli Loaniceva.

This disturbing incident has sent shockwaves through the Fijian football community and resonated in the Solomon Islands, Wale’s home country.

It is essential to address such incidents promptly and appropriately to maintain the integrity of the sport says Rewa FA.

At the time of the incident, Rewa was leading 1-0, but they eventually lost 2-1, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

In a statement on social media, Rewa FA expressed their deep regret for the actions of Loaniceva and emphasized that such behaviour does not reflect the values and principles they hold dear in football.

The association extended its sincere apologies to Jackson Wale, the devoted fans of Navua, and, most importantly, to their own loyal Rewa supporters.

Rewa FA asserted that Loaniceva’s conduct stands in stark contrast to their core values, and the team’s management is taking immediate steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The Delta Tigers acknowledged that this unfortunate incident has cast a sombre shadow over the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Nevertheless, they are committed to moving forward and focusing on their plans for the upcoming 2024 season.

It is crucial to remember that the sport should be a source of joy and camaraderie, and actions like this must be met with swift accountability and a commitment to maintaining the spirit of the game.