Rekha, Ali attends Wellington Phoenix training

Two Fijian footballers, Fiji women’s team defender Angelina Rekha and Ba FC’s Fazil Ali, have been chosen for a trial with Wellington Phoenix this weekend.

Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel says that they are hopeful the duo will successfully adjust and adapt to the new experience in New Zealand.

“And they will be attending a Wellington Phoenix training and I hope they adjust and adapt to it and if Wellington Phoenix do select them and that will be a great milestone for Fiji FA to put players professionally.”

The two footballers will be guided by Nazia Krishna, a Fiji FA executive board member.

Patel adds it will be a great achievement for Fiji FA if the duo selected in to a professional league.

Meanwhile, the Courts Inter-District Championship takes a break today, allowing players and spectators to recharge.

The tournament will resume tomorrow, showcasing the intense semifinals.

The anticipation builds as the finals are scheduled for Sunday, promising an exhilarating conclusion to this prestigious event.