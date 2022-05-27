Rahim in tears after scoring winning goal

19-year-old, Zoheb Rahim was in tears after scoring his first goal for Cambridge Farms Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

Nadroga drew 1-all with Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri.

His participation in the tournament was a real struggle, hopping through personal problems and juggling training with studies.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji National University student says the goal signifies that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Rahim who did not wish to share too much about his personal problems thanked his coach Joseph Nand for having faith in him even after missing a few training sessions.

He says support from his family is not as he would’ve liked because they worry for his academic studies.

He adds he always has his team to fall back on when needing affirmation and an extra boost of confidence.

“I faced a lot of internal difficulties, so as soon as I faced those problems so I came as soon as possible to this game. And after I scored the goal I was very overwhelmed and I couldn’t hold back my tears.”

Rahim and Nadroga takes a break today before facing Nasinu tomorrow at 6pm.

In another match Bakers Fresh Lautoka beat All in One Builders Nadi 2-1.

In today matches, Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freights Logistic Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 12pm, 4R Electrical Labasa meets Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka 2pm, Nadi battles

Glamada Investments Rewa at 4pm and RC Manubhai Ba faces Cambridge Farms Ltd Nadroga 6.30pm.