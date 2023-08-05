Professor Prasad concerned with Bula Boys ranking

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad [right] with FIFA President, Gianni Infantino

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad expressed his disappointment in the Digicel Bula Boys FIFA rankings.

Professor Prasad while welcoming FIFA President, Gianni Infantino at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa today wonders why our men’s football ranking has plummeted to an all-time low despite the resources at our disposal including talent.

Fiji is ranked 169 out of the 208 football playing countries in the world.

Prasad says in the 90’s, Fiji was widely known as a competitive side, defeating Australia and other Oceania countries but now this is a struggle.

“And Fiji FA is no exception and I know the Fiji Football President talked about our men’s football ranking and I accept the explanation he has provided but the fact is ranking is there and we are in an all-time low despite an abundance of talent and football in our country.”



He further says Fiji chalked up two wins over Australia in 1977 and 1988 and either beat or were on par with New Zealand.

“We used to defeat every nation in our region. We chalked up two wins over Australia in 1977 and 1988. We either beat or were on par with New Zealand. And that was in an era when football wasn’t even semi-professional. We are now professional according to our standings of player fees and transfers. But we aren’t improving despite what we are told are three football academies, primarily funded by FIFA”.

Prasad believes there should be more emphasis on the part of districts to give local league amongst clubs as this used to be the highlight every weekend and was attended by a great number of spectators.



He adds having a good governance should be practiced not only in football organization but in all sporting bodies.

Prasad says the Coalition Government is ready to cooperate with FIFA in the investing of football development in the country.

Recently, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru also voiced his concerns about the Bula Boys ranking.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they can go and play any team, however, they prefer to play quality opposition that will help improve their rankings and also help them qualify for the World Cup.