Priya proud of team’s effort

Fiji’s Seruwaia Laulaba (L) and France’s Airine Fontaine fight for the ball [Source: SheKicks/AFP]

The Fiji Young Kulas experienced their heaviest defeat of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, losing 11-0 to France in their final pool match yesterday.

The team was defeated in all three of their pool games and is set to return to Fiji next week.

Meanwhile, three players will join the Fiji Junior Kulas for the OFC Women’s U16 Championship.

Despite the loss, 19-year-old Priya Singh expressed immense pride in her team’s efforts and is determined to return stronger for the next World Cup.

“I mean after today’s match I can say I’m really proud of the girls. This is our first time in the tournament and I think they fought hard to the end and I’m very grateful we got this opportunity.”

She noted that the girls gained valuable experience from competing against some of the world’s top teams and learned many important lessons during their campaign.