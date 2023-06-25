New Zealand see off Papua New Guinea to finish Group B

[ Source :www.oceaniafootball.com]

New Zealand have confirmed their place in the Quarter-Finals at OFC U-19 Women’s Championship after a comfortable 11-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in Suva.

The defending champions got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in only the third minute when Manaia Elliott found space on the right-hand side of the penalty box and her tame shot was spilt into the net by Papua New Guinea goalkeeper Philomena Rugum.

Despite their commitment to working their way back into the match, Papua New Guinea struggled to match the tempo and pace of New Zealand and a flurry of goals halfway through the half confirmed where the three points were heading.

Article continues after advertisement

FULL-TIME | New Zealand finish Group B with a 100% record following a convincing victory over Papua New Guinea in Suva 🇫🇯#OW192023 pic.twitter.com/hMBsB6cRbX — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) June 25, 2023

Alexis Cook met a cross from the right from Helen Errington to stoop low and convert, before Errington herself got on the scoresheet with an unmarked header.

A fourth duly followed when Cook side-footed in following a cut-back from Zoe Benson before she added a fifth with a low drive having been given far too much space in the box.

Cook completed her hat-trick in the 24th minute when Papua New Guinea’s defence failed to clear the lines and a blocked clearance was volleyed in by the No.12.

Papua New Guinea stuck to it however and continued to try and release Nenny Elipas in behind the defensive line to utilise her pace but counter-attacking opportunities were few and far between.

Benson added her second in the 37th minute when she found space on the left-hand side and drilled a shot high into the roof of the net, giving substitute goalkeeper Glories Miag no chance.

The Kiwis were denied an 8th minute before the half-time whistle when Errington came within inches of her second, striking the inside of the post when well-placed to finish from six yards out.

Papua New Guinea plugged away and got a shot on target in the final seconds of the half when a cross from the left fell to Elipas and her shot on the turn went straight at ‘keeper Charlotte Eagle.

Just under three minutes into the second half, Benson completed her hat-trick and gave the Kiwis their 8th when she tapped in from close range following a cross from the right.

Cook added her fourth when strong play on the left from Benson led to her being found in space in the centre of the box and she duly converted into the top corner with a clipped effort.

Benson then matched Cook with her fourth. After her initial volleyed effort struck the underside of the bar, Benson reacted first in the box and slammed the rebound past Miag in the Papua New Guinea goal.

With twenty minutes remaining Errington added her second with a close-range finish after the ball had been cut back into her path by substitute Kiara Bercelli.

Papua New Guinea almost clinched a consolation goal when a loose back pass from Charlotte Mortlock found Christie Maneu one-on-one with Eagle but she could only fire straight at the ‘keeper and the resulting rebound was cleared away.

New Zealand finish the group with two wins from two and are well-placed going into the knockout stages as they bid to retain their crown. As for Papua New Guinea, they now have the chance to rebound from defeat when they face hosts Fiji in Suva on Wednesday.