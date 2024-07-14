Nayasi, Nagatalevu and Gavidi joins Ba FC

From left: Ilaisa Nayasi, Penia Nagatalevu, Isimeli Gavidi [Source: Ba Football/ Facebook]

Ba FC has recently welcomed three new players to their team.

These players are Ilaisa Nayasi, Penaia Nagatalevu, and Isimeli Gavidi.

Nayasi, a seasoned player from Labasa FC, is anticipated to strengthen Ba’s defense this season while Nagatalevu, previously with Tavua FC, brings his attacking prowess as he is known for his sharp finishing.

Gavidi, who returns after a stint with Lautoka FC is currently part of the national U19 football squad.

He is also expected to make waves in this season.

Nayasi and Nagatalevu set to feature in the upcoming match against Nasinu this afternoon at 3pm.