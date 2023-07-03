Naweni writing her own story in football

16-year-old Sereana Naweni

16-year-old Sereana Naweni wants to create her own sporting legacy and establish her own identity in the sport of football.

The Digicel Young Kulas right-back has been one of the most impressive players in the side and was instrumental in their quarterfinal win on Saturday.

Naweni, who is the young sister of Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese, is determined to help her side create their own history.

Article continues after advertisement

She says she doesn’t want to be known as the sister of a Drua star but as a football player who brings great pride to the nation.



[Sereana Naweni]

Hailing from Togavere in Nadroga, Naweni says every time she enters the field, she whispers the words, Don’t give up’, to remind her of how far she’s come and the goals she has yet to achieve.

She says her parents, Saula Boseiwaqa and Kolora Lewairavu, are her biggest motivation, and the hardships they’ve been through as a family drive her to be better.

The Ba Sangam College student who started playing the sport at 14 years old did not expect to be representing Fiji this early in her career.

She hopes to make the final team for the semi-final clash against Samoa on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.