Nausori FC starts NCC with a win

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The 2023 Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship kicked off at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Rewa’s Nausori United started its campaign on a high note with a 5-1 win over Nasinu’s Classy.

In another match, Mega FC from Tailevu Naitasiri drew 2-all with Lami Rangers.

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Tailevu Naitasiri side had a lot of opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.

Classy FC will face Nadroga’s Greenstar FC at 1pm today while Lami Rangers takes on Ba’s Police FC at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.