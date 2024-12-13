Nasinu wins 2024 southern regional beach soccer title

Nasinu Beach Soccer Club has been crowned the 2024 Fiji FA Southern Regional Beach Soccer Champions after an impressive unbeaten run through the tournament.

The competition wrapped up last weekend at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer Pitch in Laucala.

The tournament brought together top teams from the region, including Suva BSC, Northland Tailevu BSC, Navua BSC, Tailevu Naitasiri BSC, Lami BSC, and Rewa BSC.

Despite the tough competition, Nasinu proved too strong, securing the title with consistent performances across all six rounds.