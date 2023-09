Nadroga upsets high flying Suva

Nadroga has upset Suva 2-1 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Nadroga managed two goals in front of home fans before Suva pulled one back but it was too late.

The result sees Suva remain third on 26 points after 16 games. Nadroga is still ninth and has 12 points after 15 games.

In other games to be played this weekend, Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at 7pm.

On Sunday Tavua plays Labasa at Garvey Park at 2pm. At Uprising Ground, in a double header, Suva plays Nadi at 1pm, while Navua plays Nadroga at 3pm.