Nadroga to battle Cakaudrove in Kajiana U13 final

Fiji Primary School U13.

The Fiji Primary School’s Kajiana U13 final is set after two thrilling semifinals delivered a mix of close calls and a dominant display.

Nadroga will meet Cakaudrove in a showdown that promises to be a fantastic contest.

In the first semifinal, Nadroga and Namosi fought to a gripping 17-17 draw.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi’s Miriama Dau was a game-changer, consistently creating chances for her team.

By halftime, Nadroga held a narrow 12-10 lead.

Namosi’s Adi Mila scored the last try with an assist from super-sub Grace Ledua, putting her side ahead with 17 points.

However, Nadroga’s Laisani Kunatava made a powerful run to score under the post.

Although the conversion was missed, tying the game at 17-17, the rules of the competition favored Nadroga as they had scored the first try of the match.

The second semifinal was a one-sided affair, with Cakaudrove overpowering Kadavu in a 40-5 victory.

Despite Kadavu scoring first, last year’s U13 runners-up, Cakaudrove, responded with a strong comeback, scoring multiple tries and refusing to give their opponents any room to score.

Semifinals are taking place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with live coverage on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.